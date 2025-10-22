Previous
Alan Turning by gaf005
Alan Turning

A truly mesmerising statue of this war hero at Bletchley Park, weighing one and a half ton and made from approximately half a million individual pieces of five hundred million year old Welsh slate.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
