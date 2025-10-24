Sign up
Photo 2700
Far and Near
The Acer from a distance is gloriously stunning, but an individual leaf up close is a different story.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C
ace
Great contrast
October 24th, 2025
