Previous
Far and Near by gaf005
Photo 2700

Far and Near

The Acer from a distance is gloriously stunning, but an individual leaf up close is a different story.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
739% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great contrast
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact