Previous
Rustic by gaf005
Photo 2701

Rustic

I chanced upon this typical Autumn wonder as I wandered through some woods.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact