Fly Agaric by gaf005
Photo 2702

Fly Agaric

This was the only example of this distinctive mushroom that I found. This Is definitely its best side - the back of it was eaten away.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley ace
Nice find
October 26th, 2025  
