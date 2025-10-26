Sign up
Previous
Photo 2702
Fly Agaric
This was the only example of this distinctive mushroom that I found. This Is definitely its best side - the back of it was eaten away.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
1
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Lesley
ace
Nice find
October 26th, 2025
