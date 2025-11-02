Sign up
Photo 2709
Striping
After a dull morning, the sun came out to accentuate the stunning markings on the zebra. It never stopped grazing.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs
ace
I have got lots of photos of zebras too and every one has them grazing.
November 2nd, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice capture
November 2nd, 2025
