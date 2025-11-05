Previous
It's mine, all mine. by gaf005
It's mine, all mine.

At feeding time, the infant macaques were wary of anyone encroaching on their space to take their food.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley ace
Awesome capture
November 5th, 2025  
