Photo 2712
It's mine, all mine.
At feeding time, the infant macaques were wary of anyone encroaching on their space to take their food.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
27th October 2025 4:20pm
Lesley
ace
Awesome capture
November 5th, 2025
