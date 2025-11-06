Previous
Reach for it. by gaf005
Reach for it.

Taken from the moving miniature railway train as it sped past (at about 3mph!) giving a great view of the elephants exercise eating.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
