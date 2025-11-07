Previous
Purposeful by gaf005
Photo 2714

Purposeful

As the cheetah strode round its enclosure with its malevolent gaze we looked more than once to make sure the barrier and gap between us was sufficient.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact