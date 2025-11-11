Previous
Pride by gaf005
We were disappointed to find the lion enclosure empty, and then a van appeared and a keeper deposited a carcass. Lunchtime! Sure enough a short time later the lioness with her cubs charged out and politely shared the spoils.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
