Previous
Perched precariously. by gaf005
Photo 2722

Perched precariously.

This dark blue tiger butterfly posed perfectly for a photo.
Yes, it was at a butterfly farm, before you ask.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Excellent detail what a beauty
November 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact