Previous
Albino by gaf005
Photo 2724

Albino

This white peacock was strutting round the car park as we arrived and then as we were leaving it was desperately trying to gain entry into the building where it was warm.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact