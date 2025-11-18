Previous
Setting by gaf005
My favourite tree at Sheffield Park National Trust. I love the perfect shape. But why, oh why, did they allow that small tree to grow next to it? Do they have no thought for photographers?
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
