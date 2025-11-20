Sign up
Previous
Photo 2727
Landing pad
Ready for take off.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
2
4
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2727
photos
90
followers
67
following
747% complete
View this month »
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
15th November 2025 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jennifer
ace
Excellent focus!
November 20th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fantastic capture - love the bold colours
November 20th, 2025
