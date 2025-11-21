Sign up
Photo 2728
Patterns
The design and deep colour of this Angled Castor butterfly (Ariadne ariadne) are truly amazing.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
1
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
15th November 2025 2:25pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2025
