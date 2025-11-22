Previous
Frills by gaf005
Photo 2729

Frills

This Lacewing butterfly, whether it's 'red', 'leopard', or 'Malay' (I can't tell which), is displaying its colours brilliantly.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely detail fav
November 22nd, 2025  
RGHunt
Beautiful capture
November 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact