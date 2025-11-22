Sign up
Previous
Photo 2729
Frills
This Lacewing butterfly, whether it's 'red', 'leopard', or 'Malay' (I can't tell which), is displaying its colours brilliantly.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
3
2
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
15th November 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Lovely detail fav
November 22nd, 2025
RGHunt
Beautiful capture
November 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2025
