Previous
Photo 2734
Blue Morpho Butterfly
No, it's not very blue. As these butterflies undulated slowly round the butterfly farm the blue colour was striking and so bright, but when they landed, although a lovely intricate pattern, the blue vanished.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
2
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
15th November 2025 2:26pm
Privacy
Public
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 27th, 2025
GaryW
Stunning!
November 27th, 2025
