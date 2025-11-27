Previous
Blue Morpho Butterfly by gaf005
Photo 2734

Blue Morpho Butterfly

No, it's not very blue. As these butterflies undulated slowly round the butterfly farm the blue colour was striking and so bright, but when they landed, although a lovely intricate pattern, the blue vanished.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 27th, 2025  
GaryW
Stunning!
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact