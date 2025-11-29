Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2736
Murmuration
Even from a distance it was mesmerising.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2736
photos
89
followers
66
following
749% complete
View this month »
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
8th November 2025 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jennifer
ace
Beautiful shot
November 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture!
November 29th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Fabulous photo, so much to see, a fav.
November 30th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow must be amazing to see fav
November 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close