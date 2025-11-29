Previous
Murmuration by gaf005
Photo 2736

Murmuration

Even from a distance it was mesmerising.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jennifer ace
Beautiful shot
November 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
November 29th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Fabulous photo, so much to see, a fav.
November 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow must be amazing to see fav
November 30th, 2025  
