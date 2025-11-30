Previous
Soaring by gaf005
Soaring

This majestic Kite was gliding way above us and my 300mm lens lens was only just able to gain a reasonable shot of it.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Judith Johnson ace
Really well captured
November 30th, 2025  
