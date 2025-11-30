Sign up
Previous
Photo 2737
Soaring
This majestic Kite was gliding way above us and my 300mm lens lens was only just able to gain a reasonable shot of it.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
1
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2737
photos
89
followers
66
following
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
27th October 2025 3:12pm
Judith Johnson
ace
Really well captured
November 30th, 2025
