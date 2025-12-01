Previous
The Red Panda is my youngest grandson's favourite animal in the whole wide world but no way was it interested in arousing from its slumber high in a tree for him or anyone else.
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dorothy ace
Sometimes you just have to sleep! I don’t blame your grandson, they are adorable.
December 1st, 2025  
