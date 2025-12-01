Sign up
Previous
Photo 2738
Sleepy
The Red Panda is my youngest grandson's favourite animal in the whole wide world but no way was it interested in arousing from its slumber high in a tree for him or anyone else.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dorothy
ace
Sometimes you just have to sleep! I don’t blame your grandson, they are adorable.
December 1st, 2025
