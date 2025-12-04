Previous
Ungainly by gaf005
Ungainly

After picking up some food, the huge Rhino did an abrupt about-turn and nearly fell over its own feet - that would have been a sight to behold.
4th December 2025

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
December 4th, 2025  
