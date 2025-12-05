Sign up
Photo 2742
Up close and personal
It's amazing what you see when you go in tight: what wrinkles, and weird eyelashes!
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
