Photo 2744
Finished
This is my 1,500 piece jigsaw puzzle of St Peter's Basilica which my wife bought me a few months ago. It was a wonderful challenge but it's done - AT LAST!
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jennifer
ace
Wow, what a beautiful jigsaw! A lovely challenge and resulting picture. Well done, I usually stick to 1000 piece ones.
December 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow what an achievement. It looks so difficult.
December 7th, 2025
