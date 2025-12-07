Previous
Finished by gaf005
Photo 2744

Finished

This is my 1,500 piece jigsaw puzzle of St Peter's Basilica which my wife bought me a few months ago. It was a wonderful challenge but it's done - AT LAST!
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
Wow, what a beautiful jigsaw! A lovely challenge and resulting picture. Well done, I usually stick to 1000 piece ones.
December 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow what an achievement. It looks so difficult.
December 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact