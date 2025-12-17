Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2754
On the edge
Thankfully he’d got a strong hold on that dog lead. I don’t know what his dog has seen but it seemed to disregard the drop.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2754
photos
88
followers
65
following
754% complete
View this month »
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
15th December 2025 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close