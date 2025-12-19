Previous
Dead by gaf005
Photo 2756

Dead

By the side of a stream running through a local park this dried flower head has a beauty all of its own.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact