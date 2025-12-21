Sign up
Photo 2758
Ever hopeful 1.
As soon as my feet touched the path alongside the park pond a good number of the swans made a beeline for me in the forlorn hope that I would have a tasty treat for them.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
1
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
19th December 2025 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
I like the formation!
December 21st, 2025
