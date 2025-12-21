Previous
Ever hopeful 1. by gaf005
Photo 2758

Ever hopeful 1.

As soon as my feet touched the path alongside the park pond a good number of the swans made a beeline for me in the forlorn hope that I would have a tasty treat for them.
21st December 2025

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Judith Johnson
I like the formation!
December 21st, 2025  
