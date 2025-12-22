Sign up
Previous
Photo 2759
Ever hopeful 2.
One of the swans was most persistent in badgering me for food, showing off its feathers and giving a coy look.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
1
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2759
photos
88
followers
65
following
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
19th December 2025 4:19pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Splendid
December 22nd, 2025
