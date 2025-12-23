Sign up
Previous
Photo 2760
Ever hopeful 3.
Up close and personal but there was still no food for it.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
1
2
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
Jennifer
ace
Beautiful close up
December 23rd, 2025
