Ever hopeful 3. by gaf005
Photo 2760

Ever hopeful 3.

Up close and personal but there was still no food for it.
23rd December 2025

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jennifer ace
Beautiful close up
December 23rd, 2025  
