Previous
Flight by gaf005
Photo 2761

Flight

In spite of the bright sunshine it was so cold, with the waves pounding the shore and groynes, that even a seagull gave up and flew away. We endured a short walk then retreated to a café for hot chocolate and a latte.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
756% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact