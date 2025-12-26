Previous
Festive lights. by gaf005
Photo 2763

Festive lights.

A chilly night to walk round viewing the lights but worth it for this one. It even has a nativity scene - rare for Christmas lights.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
756% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact