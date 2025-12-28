Previous
Cluster by gaf005
Photo 2765

Cluster

The Cotoneaster are thriving and bringing much needed colour to barren landscapes and gardens, as well as vital winter food for birds.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact