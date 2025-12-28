Sign up
Previous
Photo 2765
Cluster
The Cotoneaster are thriving and bringing much needed colour to barren landscapes and gardens, as well as vital winter food for birds.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
19th December 2025 4:15pm
