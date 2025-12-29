Previous
Beauty Berry. by gaf005
Photo 2766

Beauty Berry.

Aptly named for a plant with such bright purple berries.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Very nice. I don't know this one. A lovely colour to have in winter landscapes.
December 29th, 2025  
