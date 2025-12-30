Previous
Spectacular by gaf005
Having been to see the Turner Exhibition at the Towner Gallery in Eastbourne, we were then treated to a glorious sunset at Birling Gap.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Glorious!
December 30th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Very appropriate
December 30th, 2025  
