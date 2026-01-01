Previous
Eastbourne Vista by gaf005
Photo 2769

Eastbourne Vista

A lovely, but very cold, New Year's Day walk around Butts Brow afforded a spectacular view of Eastbourne down below with very few ships and boats visible out at sea.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
