Previous
Shapely by gaf005
Photo 2770

Shapely

The strange architectural form of this wild teasel is intriguing.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
January 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact