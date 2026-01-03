Previous
Beheaded by gaf005
Beheaded

From the same crop of teasel as yesterday's photo but sadly missing its head, presumably pecked to death by the birds.
3rd January 2026

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
