Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2771
Beheaded
From the same crop of teasel as yesterday's photo but sadly missing its head, presumably pecked to death by the birds.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2771
photos
89
followers
65
following
759% complete
View this month »
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
26th December 2025 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close