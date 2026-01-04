Sign up
Previous
Photo 2772
Good morning Eastbourne
I was on the early shift this morning, presiding at the 8am Holy Communion. My early start was compensated for by this glorious sunrise as I drove to church. Yes, I did stop the car to take the photo!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
6
8
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
4th January 2026 7:34am
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 4th, 2026
Lesley Aldridge
ace
What a cracker of a shot, a fav!
January 4th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
January 4th, 2026
Cathy
Gods glorious greeting of the new day!
January 4th, 2026
haskar
ace
A wonderful sunrise.
January 4th, 2026
Dianne
ace
What a gorgeous start to the day
January 4th, 2026
