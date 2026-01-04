Previous
Good morning Eastbourne by gaf005
Good morning Eastbourne

I was on the early shift this morning, presiding at the 8am Holy Communion. My early start was compensated for by this glorious sunrise as I drove to church. Yes, I did stop the car to take the photo!
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
January 4th, 2026  
Lesley Aldridge
What a cracker of a shot, a fav!
January 4th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy
Beautiful!
January 4th, 2026  
Cathy
Gods glorious greeting of the new day!
January 4th, 2026  
haskar
A wonderful sunrise.
January 4th, 2026  
Dianne
What a gorgeous start to the day
January 4th, 2026  
