Disconsolate by gaf005
Photo 2774

Disconsolate

On a freezing day, the other wild ponies were approaching onlookers for a stroke or titbit, but this one stood at the back, away from the group and hardly moved. Is it doleful, or simply dozing in the winter sunshine?
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
January 6th, 2026  
