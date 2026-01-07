Previous
Crossover by gaf005
Photo 2775

Crossover

Just before the fast-flowing river Cuckmere empties into the sea this barrier creates some wonderful cross-currents, mesmerising to look at.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
760% complete

Photo Details

