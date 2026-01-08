Previous
Where it itches. by gaf005
Photo 2776

Where it itches.

We saw this wonderfully windswept tree earlier on in our walk and were amused to find later on that a cow was taking advantage of it to scratch an itch on its back. It spent ages there moving too and fro. Aaaaaaaaah!
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact