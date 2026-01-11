Previous
Half way by gaf005
Half way

As we walked along a lovely smooth level path of the Cuckmere valley we were impressed by the lone walker tackling a steep uphill stretch of the South Downs Way - half way to go!
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne ace
Almost arrived !
January 11th, 2026  
