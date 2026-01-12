Sign up
Photo 2780
Balance
The strong wind and powerful waves produced ideal conditions for the windsurfers who were just arriving as we parked at Birling Gap. After we'd had our coffee and hot chocolate they were well under way and riding the waves with alacrity.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
2
2
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2780
photos
88
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
12th January 2026 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb shot
January 12th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Great action shot.
January 12th, 2026
