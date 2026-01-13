Previous
Standby by gaf005
Photo 2781

Standby

The church photo group photoshoot at Bexhill was limited in scope by the strong wind and incessant rain but thankfully the iconic staircase in the De La Warr Centre is always there in case of such emergencies.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 13th, 2026  
Heather L. Loyd
Nice shot.
January 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
Love the pov, what an interesting shot.
January 13th, 2026  
