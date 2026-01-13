Sign up
Previous
Photo 2781
Standby
The church photo group photoshoot at Bexhill was limited in scope by the strong wind and incessant rain but thankfully the iconic staircase in the De La Warr Centre is always there in case of such emergencies.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
3
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2781
photos
88
followers
65
following
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
13th January 2026 2:18pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 13th, 2026
Heather L. Loyd
Nice shot.
January 13th, 2026
Babs
ace
Love the pov, what an interesting shot.
January 13th, 2026
