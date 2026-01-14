Sign up
Previous
Photo 2782
Caught
Trapped in a hedgerow, this apple never made it to the ground but stands out colourfully against the dull backdrop.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
1
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2782
photos
88
followers
65
following
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
28th December 2025 12:12pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 14th, 2026
