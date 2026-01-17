Previous
Unsafe. by gaf005
Photo 2785

Unsafe.

In spite of the rope warning people away from the edge, once one crosses many others do, all for that perfect shot, but unaware of the deadly drop under their feet.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
People can be so stupid
January 17th, 2026  
