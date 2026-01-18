Sign up
Photo 2786
Calming
It was far more peaceful to turn in the other direction, away from those standing near the cliff edge, and admire the beautiful view.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
16th January 2026 4:21pm
