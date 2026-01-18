Previous
Calming by gaf005
Photo 2786

Calming

It was far more peaceful to turn in the other direction, away from those standing near the cliff edge, and admire the beautiful view.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact