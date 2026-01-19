Sign up
Previous
Photo 2787
Bubble wrap
At Birling Gap the authorities were just taking away vanloads of onions which had washed up on the shore but there were still loads of beach sponges on the shoreline - egg cases of the common whelk.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 19th, 2026
