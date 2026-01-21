Previous
Signs of Spring by gaf005
Signs of Spring

In the midst of winter the warm weather has accelerated the appearance of snowdrops heralding and beckoning the next season.
21st January 2026

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
So pretty!
January 21st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful sight!
January 21st, 2026  
GaryW ace
Gorgeous! I love how they lean over!
January 21st, 2026  
