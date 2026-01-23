Previous
Profuse by gaf005
Photo 2791

Profuse

There was an abundance of lichen on the trees and bushes alongside the path I walked on this afternoon.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
764% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzie Townsend ace
Wow, you captured it so well and it is great on black. Love it!
January 23rd, 2026  
jo ace
Lovely lichen, .
January 23rd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Loving those shapes
January 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Super macro!
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact