Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2791
Profuse
There was an abundance of lichen on the trees and bushes alongside the path I walked on this afternoon.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2791
photos
88
followers
65
following
764% complete
View this month »
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
23rd January 2026 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Suzie Townsend
ace
Wow, you captured it so well and it is great on black. Love it!
January 23rd, 2026
jo
ace
Lovely lichen, .
January 23rd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Loving those shapes
January 23rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Super macro!
January 23rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close