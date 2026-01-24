Previous
Dumped by gaf005
Photo 2792

Dumped

Alongside the path, all sorts of rubbish had been dumped in the waterway, including this trolley - and about six others I saw as I walked.
24th January 2026

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.


Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh dear!
January 24th, 2026  
Dianne ace
People are so irresponsible!
January 24th, 2026  
