Previous
Photo 2793
Windswept
The Chinese Silver Grass was quite magical as it swayed in the breeze with the bright sunshine streaming through it.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2793
photos
88
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
24th January 2026 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
