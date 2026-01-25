Previous
Windswept by gaf005
Photo 2793

Windswept

The Chinese Silver Grass was quite magical as it swayed in the breeze with the bright sunshine streaming through it.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
765% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact